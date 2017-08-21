× Rogers Police Searching For Cabanas Restaurant Burglar

ROGERS (KFSM) — Rogers police are searching for a man who is accused of burglarizing a restaurant over the weekend.

The burglary happened at Cabanas Restaurant on South 8th Street sometime overnight on Friday (Aug. 18). Police investigated the incident on Saturday morning (Aug. 19) and discovered that the individual stole items from the register and office after breaking into the business.

Anyone with information about the man pictured should contact the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141.