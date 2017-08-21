× See How The Eclipse Looks From Anywhere In The US

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — If you’re stuck inside for the Great American Eclipse on Monday (Aug. 21), there are still ways to watch the solar event.

Time magazine created a simulation that will let you see how the eclipse will look from any city or zip code in the United States.

So if you’re curious how the sky will look for your family and friends across the country, type in their locations here.

5NEWS will also have full coverage of the solar eclipse starting around 11:30 a.m.

The eclipse will first begin around 11:40 a.m. in our viewing area and will peak around 1:10-1:15 p.m. The solar event will end around 2:45 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas will see about 92 percent totality, and the River Valley will see about 88 percent.