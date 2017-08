Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Optometrists are continuing to remind people to take precautions in covering their eyes ahead of the eclipse.

Looking directly at the sun for even just a few seconds can lead to temporary or permanent vision loss.

The sun's UV rays can also cause cataracts, macular degeneration or eye cancer.

Eye experts said you need eclipse glasses if you want to watch the eclipse as the moon approaches and leaves the sun.

The only time it's safe to remove your glasses is the time during totality.