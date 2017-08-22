Arkansas Is One Of The First States To Opt In To FirstNet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- Efforts are underway to streamline communication between first responders in Arkansas.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Arkansas will opt in to the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet), becoming one of the first states in the nation to participate.

FirstNet is forming the first nationwide public safety broadband network to provide advanced communication and collaboration.

“After an in-depth review of the FirstNet and AT&T plan by the appropriate state agencies and stakeholders, I have decided to approve their recommendation to opt in to the program,” Governor Hutchinson said. “As a former Undersecretary of Homeland Security after 9/11, I understand the necessity of a reliable stand-alone emergency communications system. FirstNet has received wide support among our community of first responders because it will enable us to respond more quickly during crises when seconds can mean the difference between life and death.”

Instead of relying on multiple radio networks, FirstNet will be a single way for emergency crews to communicate, stretching nationwide.

FirstNet and AT&T will build, operate and maintain a highly secure wireless broadband communications network for Arkansas’ public safety community at no cost to the state for the next 25 years. The FirstNet network will deliver innovation and create an entire system of modernized devices, apps and tools for first responders, transforming the way Arkansas’ fire, police, EMS and other public safety personnel communicate and share information.

Governors across the country have the choice of opting in to FirstNet, meaning they'll allow FirstNet and AT&T to build the radio access network within the state at no cost for the next 25 years. States that don't opt in are responsible for building and maintaining the network.