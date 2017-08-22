August Rain Leaves Homeowners To Battle Unwanted Weeds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Homeowners are starting to notice more and more weeds sprouting up. Local horticulturist said it's due to unusual heavy rains over the past few weeks.

For weeks, homeowner Mike Colburn has been scrambling to find ways to nip the problem in the bud.

"It's growing a lot faster and there's probably a lot more weeds that are growing in the yard," he said.

With little knowledge on lawn care, he's doing the best he can to keep the problem under control.

"Honestly what we've been doing is just hacking them down, we've been cutting them more and hoping they don't grow back," Colburn said.

With wet weather patterns during this seasonal transition expected to continue, homeowners may have to mow their lawns twice a week to keep the weeds from spreading.

For years, horticulturist Berni Kurz has studied the way plants react to soil and weather conditions.

"Because of these wetter more cooler conditions we're seeing what we would call weeds growing profusely." He said one of the safest ways homeowners can tackle the war on weeds is to put the fertilizer down and pull out the lawn mower.

"The number one thing you should be doing is mow often never let your weeds go to seed, once you have a seed crop you have a bank of seeds for future years," he said.

But, if your issue looks to be extreme experts recommend calling a lawn specialist.