× FBI Investigating Sen. Jake Files For Possible Wire Fraud, Money Laundering

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Fort Smith senator for possible wire fraud and money laundering, according to a warrant affidavit.

Investigators served a search warrant on Sen. Jake Files’ businesses, FFH Construction, on Aug. 10 and seized several hard drives and disks. Investigators will also be looking into Files’ record-keeping documents.

Files has not been charged with any crimes at this time, but he is being investigated for possibly misusing grant money.

According to the affidavit, Files was accused of submitting three false bids in December 2016 as part of an application to receive $46,500 from the General Improvement Fund.

The money was designated to be used on the construction of the River Valley Sports Complex, a project that Files and his partner, Lee Webb, took on to construct for the city of Fort Smith. Fort Smith city leaders previously severed ties with FFH Construction after terms in the building contract were not met.