Former Razorback Ronnie Brewer Pleads Not Guilty To DWI

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Former Arkansas Razorback standout and NBA player Ronnie Brewer pleaded not guilty Monday (Aug. 21) to a drunk-driving charge, according to Fayetteville District Court officials.

Brewer’s case is set for trial on Nov. 1.

Brewer, 32, was booked into the Washington County Detention Center shortly after 1 a.m. on July 23 and released at 2:30 a.m. after posting $1,055 bond.

The 6-7 guard played 90 games at Arkansas from 2003-06, averaging 15.7 points, 5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

Brewer last played in the NBA in 2014 and totaled 11 seasons for six different teams, including a four year stint with Utah. Over his career, the 32-year-old averaged just under eight points per game and three rebounds per game. Brewer’s best individual season came in 2008-09 when he averaged 13.7 points per game for the Jazz.

The Fayetteville High School graduate was selected as the best high school boys basketball player in the state in 2003, earning him the title of “Mr. Basketball of Arkansas.”