× Garrett’s Blog: End of Month Tropical System or Hurricane?

A tropical wave (which is the remnants of “Harvey”) is located over the Yucatan Peninsula and has over a 90% chance of redeveloping into an organized tropical system. This would be renamed “Harvey”.

Current forecast models are all over the place on the placement of the tropical system and won’t be in better agreement until the system emerges from the Yucatan and into the Gulf of Mexico sometime later this week.

Long-range models do indicate this system could be a factor in our local weather.

The northwest side of the low leads to subsidence and clear skies while the southeast side leads to heavy rain.

It’s unlikely any tropical winds will reach our area but excessive rainfall could be an issue somewhere across the southeast by the end of the month.

-Garrett