Gleason Leading A Confident Muldrow Offense

MULDROW (KFSM)- Muldrow is in good hands this fall with Braden Gleason back at the controls. The senior threw for nearly 2,500 yards and 25 touchdowns last season.

"Our quarterback he is the heartbeat of this football team," said Muldrow head coach Terry Jones. "All the guys follow him as a leader and he does a tremendous job."

Jones and the Bulldogs will not only on Gleason’s physical skills but also his leadership presence on the field.

"He's like a coach on the field," said Jones. "I mean he gets the guys going you know mentally he knows what's going on in the game. To be honest without him we would be lost."

Gleason leads vocally and also by example on and off the gridiron.

"I just try to go out there and give it my all," said Gleason. " I know that if I lay it out on the line they will lay it out the line too."

As one of the top returning passers in Oklahoma Gleason is on track to be at the top again with plenty of veteran wide receivers to chose from.

"I think they are the best receiving core in Oklahoma no doubt," said Gleason. "They give it everything they got every play. We have worked so much over the summer and over the years it's just nice to have them as my receivers."

Muldrow will kick off their season on the road, facing Vian August 25th.