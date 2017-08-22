“Klan” Street Sign Stolen From Local Town, Some Call For Name Change

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARIS (KFSM) -- The recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia is starting to shed light on different things happening in communities across the country. In the town of Paris, Arkansas -- a street sign is stolen. And it's the name of the sign that have some wanting change.

"We're walking up East Klan Street, about a mile long street," explained Paris mayor, Daniel Rogers.

It's a quiet street on the south side of the town. As striking as the name sounds, the mayor says it doesn't reflect the views of the community.

"We don't want to be known as a community that supports hate groups in any way and I don't believe there's any here."

In his six years, the mayor hasn't heard a peep about the name.

"No one's ever mentioned it to me until this week in light of recent events nationwide."

But six years later, the sign is now gone.

"And I don't think members of the street would want to talk about it in any way," claimed Rogers.

It was true -- no one was willing to speak with us publicly. The common sentiment from residents was that the name means nothing. And they wouldn't give it credence by worrying about it.

The mayor himself repeated several times:

"I don't believe the name at all reflects the people's views in our community."

Still, there are those like Paris native and reverend, Heath Bradley, who states:

"The city officials need to change the name as soon as they can, as it is an embarrassment on the community."

Rogers already has plans to put that idea up for discussion.

"I'm going to bring it up at a council meeting to discuss the idea of changing the name," he said.

The mayor says the street sign will be on the agenda next month.

The reverend, Bradley, also added, "As a native of Paris, I know the presence of that sign does not reflect the character of Paris today."