Oklahoma Governor Adds Sequoyah County To State Of Emergency Declaration

SEQUOYAH COUNTY (KFSM) — Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin has added Sequoyah County to a state of emergency declaration that was issued earlier this month.

The declaration was issued due to tornadoes, severe storms, straight-line winds and flooding that have impacted parts of eastern Oklahoma since Aug. 5.

Flooding in parts of Sequoyah County caused dangerous travel conditions and significant road damage during the storms.

Under this executive order, state agencies can make emergency purchases and acquisitions needed to expedite the delivery of resources to local jurisdictions.

This declaration is also the first step toward seeking federal assistance.