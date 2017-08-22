Rogers City Council Votes To Hold Special Election On Annexation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) -- The Rogers City Council voted 8-0 to call a special election on two ordinances for the annexation of land east and west of Highway 112.

Many Rogers residents that live west of the highway attended the city council meeting, asking the council to vote against it. About five people took the stand to say they were against the annexation, and only two at the meeting supported it.

Warren Phillips supports the annexation plans, and said it will benefit the area.

"I think it will be a boon to the people, they just don't realize it yet," Phillips said.

Others like Ben Shankle say they were disappointed that their opinions against annexation seemed to fall on deaf ears.

"I think disappointing that no one on the city council had any comments, any questions," he said.

When asked for comments by Mayor Greg Hines, not one council member spoke up. Shankle says this is all happening fast and many still have questions without answers.

"It came across our desks pretty quickly, we all heard about it on Thursday," he said. "And anytime you have a forced annexation, which is what this is, it brings up a lot of questions. So a lot of the land owners out there really aren't comfortable with it. It doesn't make a lot of sense."

But to Phillips it makes sense, he said annexation to Bentonville or Rogers is inevitable and that this is the best time for it.

"There's really nobody else really that can provide the amenities, water, sewer, pave the roads, do all these things," he said. "It's coming and it's going to happen. Someone's going to annex it."

Many people against the annexation told the council that they don't need those amenities, and said would band together to fight this with all that they have.

"Most of that property like I said is farmland, farming community, dirt roads," Shankle said. "All within the county of people happy to be on those dirt roads and happy to be in the lifestyle that they are living."

The ordinances for annexation passed, but that does not mean it will happen. A special election will be held on Nov. 14 where all registered voters in Rogers and those in the areas affected will have the chance to cast their vote.