Roland Looking For Bounce-Back Campaign

ROLAND (KFSM) - Long-time Roland head coach Jeff Streun is the first to admit that 2016 was a reconstructing year for his young team.

"It was a rebuilding year," said Streun. "We lost several seniors the year before and had a great run with those guys and these guys were all underneath them and needed to gain a year of experience."

Now the Rangers return 18 starters, nine on each side of the ball. Streun says their biggest concern from 2016 was an inexperienced offensive line, but after a full season under their belt they have vastly improved.

"The biggest thing was gaining that experience on the offensive line from a year ago," said Streun. "Those guys got to play in nine football games and got a whole lot better."

"Our offense is a lot better," said senior Jaxon Wells. "We get plays in a lot quicker we can run them quicker get back to the line."

Roland is ready to prove this fall that they are better than what their record showed last season.

"With the amount of maturity and strength and physicality we are playing with up front," said Streun. "We will surprise a lot of people."

Roland will start their season on the road, playing Checotah August 25th at 7:30 p.m.