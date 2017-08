× Arkansauce Performs Ahead Of Fayetteville Roots Festival

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Local band Arkansauce got some practice before heading to the Fayetteville Roots Festival to perform on Sunday (Aug. 27).

Arkansauce will be performing at George’s Majestic Lounge from 12-1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The band recorded several local jams at Sunrise Stage at Sunrise Guitars in Fayetteville.

Watch the performance below: