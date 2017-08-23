× ‘Barefoot Burglar’ Caught Thanks To Social Media, Surveillance

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A man dubbed the “barefoot burglar” was arrested Tuesday (Aug. 22) after police matched his tattoos to social media photos and surveillance, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Elijah Waldner, 20, was arrested in connection with commercial burglary, theft of property, second-degree battery, fleeing, possession of a firearm by certain persons, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia — all felonies.

Waldner also faces misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and obstructing governmental operations.

Police also confirmed Waldner’s identify through a parole officer, who viewed the surveillance video, according to the report.

Video surveillance footage on Aug. 3 captured a man leaving Razorback Stadium with several tools and tool bags. Most of the equipment reappeared at the construction site the following day, according to Capt. Gary Crain, university police spokesman.

Waldner was being held Wednesday (Aug. 23) at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set. He has a preliminary hearing set for Friday (Aug. 25) in Washington County Circuit Court.