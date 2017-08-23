× Father Tells OSBI Agent That His Son Murdered Jody Rilee Wilson In LeFlore County Cold Case

LEFLORE COUNTY (KFSM) — Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a possible development in a LeFlore County cold case

A search warrant filed in LeFlore County court by OSBI investigators on Aug. 16 sought the DNA of Edith Kathryn Wilson and her son Donald Lee Bocephus “Bo” Wilson.

According to documents attached to the warrant , Bo Wilson’s dad, Jerry Don Wilson, told an OSBI investigator that his son killed his wife Jody Rilee Wilson. Jerry Wilson said he and his wife, Edith Wilson, helped get rid of her body.

Jody Wilson was found murdered on a Heavener mountain top in 2009 when a paraglider spotted her body.

At the time, her husband and in-laws told authorities they had traveled to New Mexico for a funeral.

Currently no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.