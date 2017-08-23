× Garrett’s Blog: Near Record August Rain

Rainfall totals continue to be above normal across our area with many of us receiving over 5″ of rain with isolated areas closer to 10″ of rainfall since the start of the month.

Normal August rain is only 2.59″ and August is usually the driest month of the year.

Fort Smith is now at the 2nd wettest August on Record with Fayetteville the 15th wettest since record keeping started.

This image shows the last 30-days worth of rainfall. Notice some of our area has picked up over 10″ of rain. These were the spots with damaging flash floods in Sallisaw and Clarksville.

A break in the heavy rain is expected for the remainder of the week with more rain possible late this weekend into next week as a tropical system from the Gulf of Mexico begins to influence our weather locally.

-Garrett