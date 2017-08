Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Enjoy that nice tall glass of OJ with your breakfast this morning, because increasing your vitamin C intake may be a way to reduce blood cancer risk.

A new study suggests the body's stem cells can soak up unusually high levels of vitamin-C. The vitamin then helps regulate cell function and suppresses development of blood cancer or leukemia.

Previous studies have shown people with lower levels of vitamin-c are at an increased risk, but no one knows why.