One Dead Following Accident On Midland Blvd. In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A man is dead following an accident on Midland Boulevard in Fort Smith early Wednesday morning (Aug. 23).

According to police, the man was heading east toward Van Buren around 4:30 a.m., ran off the roadway and struck a pole. Police said the fire department had to use the jaws of life to get the man out of the vehicle.

Police said no one else was involved, and the cause of the accident is under investigation.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

