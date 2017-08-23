Panthers Hope Culture Change Provides Turn Around

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM)--A culture change is taking place at Siloam Springs, spearheaded by ninth year head coach Bryan Ross.

"You just learn from it," Ross said. "It was a bad year, some things that happened to us were out of our control and other times we just didn't play well. But every year should be a chance to learn and improve yourself."

The Panthers were 1-9 in 2016, the second time in the last five seasons Siloam Springs has won just a single game. Siloam has won fourteen games over the past five years.

"This year I feel like we're in a better position to win some games," said senior Kevin Canales. "No regrets, especially from us seniors. We only get one more shot at this so we'll take advantage and learn from our mistakes last year."

"We're a lot stronger with our speed, we're not as big as anybody else but speed wise I don't think many can catch up. Our weaknesses are strength and defense but we make that up with speed," senior Luke Gumm said.

The Panthers figure to be deep at linebacker but have a slew of offensive weapons. At running back, Kaiden Thrailkill and Canales both saw significant time last season. Under center, expect both junior L. T. Ellis and sophomore Taylor Pool to see time, according to Ross.

"We're not deep in a lot of places and staying healthy is important to us. But if we do that I think we got a chance to surprise some people," said Ross.

Siloam Springs kicks off the season on September 1 at home, facing 7A West school Rogers at 7 p.m.