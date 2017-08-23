Rock Street In Fayetteville Closes As Next Tactical Urbanism Project Is Installed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- More Fayetteville residents are taking an active role in improving safety in their community through tactical urbanism.

Rock St. is closed from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 23) as citizens paint temporary crosswalks and put up stop signs.

The intersection of Rock St. and Mill Ave. will soon have three crosswalks and be a three-way stop. The Yvonne Richardson Community Center sits near the intersection and is a hub for kids throughout the year.

Fayetteville's Tactical Urbanism Pilot Project is aimed to build safer and happier neighborhoods by installing short-term, low-cost projects to test out. If the projects go well, they could become permanent improvements to the area.

Citizens develop the projects and submit to the City. Once approved, the developer leads the project.

Allie Thurmond Quinlan is leading this project, and she decided to get the kids at YRCC involved too.

"We brought in some coloring book pages and they actually colored different crosswalk ideas to pick the pattern," Quinlan said. "We talked with them about tactical urbanism and how streets were designed and this whole project idea."