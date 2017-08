Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Avocados are good for your health, but a new study finds the fruit's seed husk may also have benefits

The study from the University of Texas found that avocado seed husks contain a variety of chemical compounds that could help to kill viruses, combat heart problems, and even treat cancer.

The researchers plan to modify some of the chemicals identified in avocado seed husk oil, with the aim of developing new and safer medications.