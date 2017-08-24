× Bella Vista Man Accused Of Sharing Meth, LSD With Daughters

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) — A Bella Vista man is accused of using and sharing illicit drugs — including methamphetamine — with his daughters and girlfriend, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Scott Dostie, 41, was arrested Tuesday (Aug. 22) in connection with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, endangering the welfare of a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and unauthorized use of property to facility crime — all felonies.

Scott Dostie’s daughter, Elexa, and girlfriend, Suzanne “Shellie” North , also were arrested on multiple felony drug charges. Scott Dostie’s other daughter, a 17-year-old, was released to a parent and charges are pending, according to Bella Vista police.

Scott Dostie told police he’s shared marijuana, meth, mushrooms, LSD and ketamine with his daughters. The trio also had personalized lock boxes filled with smoking pipes he’d bought them. They used stickers to separate each others’ drugs, according to the affidavit.

Elexa Dostie,19, told her mother at first it was weird getting high with her dad, but now the experience was pretty casual. She said he even babysat her when she tried acid.

Elexa Dostie was concerned with her dad’s meth use, telling police he was high for four straight days with no sleep. He eventually injured his head and knee after he passed out in the bathroom.

On Tuesday, police searched Dostie’s house on Wroxham Lane. Officers found several pipes, pills, baggies, scales, rolling papers, unidentified green leaves and powder, as well as other drug paraphernalia. A handgun also was seized.

Scott Dostie was sharing the house with his parents, who lived upstairs, according to the affidavit. His parents told police they were shocked at what was found in the home.

Scott Dostie, Elexa Dostie and North were all being held Thursday (Aug. 24) at the Benton County Jail on bonds of $12,000, $5,000 and $10,000, respectively. The trio are set for a hearing Oct. 2 in Benton County Circuit Court.