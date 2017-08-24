× Driver Injured In Fort Smith Car Crash

FORT SMITH(KFSM) – A driver was injured after crashing their car during noontime Thursday (Aug. 24), according to Fort Smith police.

Police on scene tell 5NEWS it is possible the driver may have fallen asleep or passed out behind the wheel.

An eyewitness on scene told police they saw the driver slowly veer off the road before crashing.

The driver’s car plowed through the carriage that sat outside Through the Years Antique Mall on Rogers Avenue between 21st and 22nd streets.

Police said they then hit a light pole, which caused their car to spin.

The driver was injured and hospitalized. Police on scene said their injuries could have been worse. Because they believe the driver was unconscious, their muscles were loose instead of tense; lowering the risk of severe injury.