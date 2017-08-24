Fort Smith Police Searching For Randall Ford Dealership Burglar

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Officers with the Fort Smith Police Department are searching for a man accused of burglarizing a Fort Smith car dealership.

Police responded to the Randall Ford dealership at the 5000 block of Rogers Avenue on Thursday morning (Aug. 24) regarding an overnight burglary.

An employee arrived to work and noticed the glass doors had been shattered and the business had been ransacked, the press release states.

After viewing surveillance video, an unknown male with a slender build and wearing black clothing is seen forcing entry into the business at 4:42 a.m.

The release states the suspect entered various offices and pried open desk drawers and file cabinets. Police said it is believed that the suspect took an undetermined amount of cash from the dealership.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME.