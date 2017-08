FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Investigators have obtained warrants for the arrest of three sex offenders for the charge of failure to comply with the Sex Offender Registration Act, according to the Fort Smith Police Department.

Kenneth Green, 53, William Andrews, Sr., 49, and Alberto Silva, 34, have changed addresses without giving the proper notification to local law enforcement.

If you know of their whereabouts, contact the Fort Smith Police Department at (479) 709-5100.