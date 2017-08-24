× Fort Smith Woman Gets 60 Years For Sexually Abusing Infants

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A Fort Smith woman was sentenced Tuesday (Aug. 23) to 60 years in prison for recording herself sexually abusing two infants, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Amelia Spiotto pleaded guilty in February to two counts of producing child pornography. Her sentence doesn’t include the possibility of parole and will be followed by a lifetime of of supervised released.

“Sexual predators who prey on the most vulnerable in our society are especially heinous,” said Raymond R. Parmer, Jr., special agent in charge of the New Orleans field office for Homeland Security Investigations. “HSI will continue to diligently work with our law enforcement partners to ensure the perpetrators those horrific crimes are brought to justice.”

Amelia Spiotto and her nephew, James Spiotto, recorded themselves abusing a 3-month-old boy and an 11-month-old female, the latter of which Amelia Spiotto had arranged to babysit.

James Spiotto, 29, was sentenced last month to 60 years in federal prison after pleading guilty in May 2016 to conspiring to produce child pornography and production of child pornography, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

In February 2016, federal agents investigating sex trafficking in Fort Smith served a search warrant at James Spiotto’s residence. Agents discovered several videos of James and Amelia Spiotto abusing the infants on a computer hard drive that had been thrown from a second-story window.

The River Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, Project Safe Childhood and the Department of Homeland Security assisted with the investigation.