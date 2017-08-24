× Lincoln Man Accused Of Drugging, Raping Woman

LINCOLN (KFSM) — A Lincoln man is accused of drugging a woman and then raping her earlier this month, according to a probable cause affidavit.

David Hall, 39, was arrested Tuesday (Aug. 22) in connection with rape and introduction of a controlled substance into body of another person.

The woman said Hall on Aug. 20 injected her with a “loaded” syringe, which she thought was filled with meth. She said Hall then pushed himself on her and had raped her. The woman also told police Hall has abused her in the past, according to the affidavit.

Hall told police he and the woman slept on the same mattress, but he denied any sexual contact. Hall also denied injecting the woman with drugs.

Hall was being held Thursday (Aug. 24) at the Washington County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond. He has a hearing set for Sept. 22 in Washington County Circuit Court.