Police: Woman’s Body Found Inside Vehicle In Spiro Lake

SPIRO (KFSM) — Spiro police recovered a body from Spiro Lake early Thursday morning (Aug. 24), police said.

According Spiro Police Chief Michael Draper, a black SUV was pulled out of the lake and a woman’s body was found inside.

The woman was identified as Betty Hawk, 73.

Police said a fisherman saw the vehicle in the lake at about 6:29 a.m., and called police. They said at this time they believe it may have been an accident, but are not ruling anything out just yet. She may have backed her car up too far near the lake and slid into the water, police said.

The body has been sent to the medical examiner.

This is a developing story.