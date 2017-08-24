Prescott Ready To Push Pocola Back Into Contention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POCOLA (KFSM) - When the offseason began, Jason Prescott was ready to prepare for another season as an assistant at Poteau. But then came a chance to go home.

Prescott was named the Pocola head coach in July and now he's taken the task of turning his alma mater back into a contender.

"Pocola means a lot to me," Prescott said. "I want people to talk about, whether it's Pocola football or Pocola athletics in general, I want them to be proud and know they're a good team and there's a good product on the field."

The Indians reached the playoffs last season but haven't finished with a winning record since 2008.

Pocola kicks off the season Sept. 1 as they host Hackett.

