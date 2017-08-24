Roots Festival Focusing On Sustainability

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The annual Fayetteville Roots Festival is kicking off with live music, great food, and a fresh set of eco-friendly initiatives.

“If they can keep things clean and leave the environment as good as when they came in,” local business owner Kelly Stuckey said. “I think that’s always a win for Fayetteville.”

Stuckey said she’d love to see more festivals take on the same initiative.

“Fayetteville’s always been about sustainability and they’re progressive community, so to me it makes perfect sense that they’re doing that.”

Festival organizers look for creative ways to support local farms and food recovery efforts. Organizer Bernice Hembree said this year is about everything recyclable.

“So, all of our plates and utensils are compostable, and we put them in large compostable bags and we have a system where we go at the end of the fest and we break those down and put them in a huge compost,” she said.

Excess food from the festival will be sorted and donated to local hunger relief organizations. The festival features workshops focused on local food sourcing and short films on sustainability.

The festival begins on Friday and features music by artists Stoney Larue, Paul Thorn and Vintage Trouble. To view a full schedule of events, click here.