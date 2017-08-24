Sen. Tom Cotton Speaking At Annual Lincoln Day Dinner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Do you ever wonder where republican candidates in Arkansas get the money for their campaigns? On Thursday, (Aug.24) there's an event in our area that raises money just for that.

Political leaders will be gathering at the Doubletree Hotel in downtown Fort Smith for the annual Lincoln Day Dinner with Senator Tom Cotton featured as the guest speaker. He'll be joined by other state political leaders including Congressman Steve Womack and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

The primary purpose of the dinner is to raise money for the Sebastian County Republican Committee. This is a group that finances campaigns for all local and statewide candidates for congress. The public is also invited to help raise money through silent auctions. Guests will also get the chance to meet upcoming election candidates.

U.S. Senator Tom Cotton will be the keynote speaker. He will be discussing prominent state affairs in Washington D.C. including legislation about immigration and tax reform.

Chairman of the organization Gunner DeLay, is hoping the public will take the opportunity to listen to our state politicians. "I hope people will take advantage of getting to hear someone of Cotton's caliber," DeLay said. He adds, "We're extremely proud of the representation that he does for our state."

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event is from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets range from $50 - $100 depending on where you want to sit or you can purchase a table for $1,000.

Each year, the democratic party holds a similar celebration called Jefferson Jackson Day.