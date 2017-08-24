The Jones Center Excited About Future Trail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- Work continues with the trail that will connect The Jones Center with Lake Fayetteville.

The Springdale City Council discussed an amendment on the issue that changed the alignment of Dean's Trail.

Jake Lane is the marketing and communications manager for The Jones Center and said there has been a need for trails like this not just at the center, but in all of Northwest Arkansas.

“Now we’re going to have not just one central artery that goes north, south," Lane said. "Now we have an east side and a west side and connecting the east and west side ultimately in Springdale. So to me yes there has been a great demand for more trails so that more people can get from their house to the trail quicker.”

Lane continued to say that this trail has been in the background or some time now.

They currently have a trail headed west, but this will give them a connection to the east.

The city explained that they are working to finalize plans and seek authorization from the Arkansas Department of Transportation to bid the project.

There is currently no set date on when the trail will be available to the public.