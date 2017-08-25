× Bella Vista Man Facing Child Porn Charges

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) — A Bella Vista man who relocated to Iowa is facing child pornography charges out of Arkansas after investigators found more than 1,000 sexually explicit images of children on his computers, according to a news release.

Jay Lloyd Harris, 45, was arrested in Sac City, Iowa in connection with possession of child pornography, a Class C felony. He is awaiting extradition to Arkansas.

Bella Vista police arrested Harris April 7 in connection with terroristic threatening and third degree assault, both misdemeanors. During the investigation, the victim told police Harris had downloaded child pornography on a computer he owned.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Harris’ Bella Vista home, where they found 1,181 unique illegal child abuse images on two laptops and an external hard drive, according to the release.

Class C felonies are punishable by up to 10 years in person and a maximum fine of $10,000, according to Arkansas Code Annotated 5-4-401