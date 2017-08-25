× Execution Date Scheduled For Johnson County Man

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — Governor Asa Hutchinson scheduled the execution date on Friday (Aug. 25) for a Johnson County man that was convicted of murder in 1992.

The Governor scheduled the execution date for Jack Gordon Greene for Nov. 9, 2017.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge sought Hutchinson’s approval for an execution because Greene has exhausted his appeals and there is currently no stay of execution in place for Greene’s conviction, sentence, or the current lethal-injection protocol.

In the early 1990s, Greene went to North Carolina, kidnapped his niece and then killed his brother, Turner “Tommy” Greene. His niece, 16 at the time, survived.

Greene later killed 69-year-old Sidney Jethro Burnett at his Knoxville home in Johnson County. He was a retired preacher.

Greene received a life sentence in North Carolina for his brother’s murder and niece’s kidnapping. In 1992, a jury sentenced him for the brutal slaying of the Johnson County pastor.