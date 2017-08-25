× Fayetteville: Two Men Wanted For Questioning In Alleged Battery

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police in Fayetteville are asking the public for help in locating two men for questioning involving in an incident that happened at Grubbs Bar on West Avenue.

Police said it happened late Tuesday (Aug. 22) or early Wednesday (Aug. 23).

The victim has significant injuries and is in critical condition, according to police.

If you know either of the men in the photograph please contact Detective B. Lindabury or Detective G. Levine at 479-587-3520. Callers may remain anonymous.