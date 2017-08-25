Festival To Celebrate The Back 40 Trail System In Bella Vista

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) -- The city of Bella Vista will partner with the Bella Vista Community Church for an event dedicated to celebrate the Back 40 trail system.

The Back 40 Fall for All festival will be one of the largest events to be held on the trail system since it opened in October 2016,

People will be able to ride bikes, hike and run on the trails. There will also be bird watching, native plant spotting and bug hunting for anyone who may be interested.

The event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 2, in the Bella Vista Community Church parking lot.