Health insurance prices are increasing for new retirees.

Couples retiring this year will need roughly $275,000 saved up to cover their health care costs during retirement.

That's up 6% from last year and those costs are expected to keep rising.

Experts at financial services company, fidelity, released the estimates this week.

They said each situation is unique and a couples' health, life expectancy and retirement age could change projected expenses.