Investigation Into Tyson Foods Regarding Price-Fixing Claims Closed

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — The Securities and Exchange Commission has concluded its investigation into Tyson Foods regarding price-fixing allegations.

The company said it received a letter on Tuesday (Aug. 22) stating that the staff had concluded the investigation, and that it does not intend to recommend an enforcement action against Tyson.

The company announced in February that it was being subpoenaed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a price-fixing investigation.