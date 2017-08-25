Man Injured In Barbed Wire Booby Trap On Fayetteville Trail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- A cyclist was transported to the hospital after he crashed his bike into a barbed wire booby trap on a trail early Friday (Aug. 25).

Charles Grim was riding on the Frisco Trail near Government Ave. and Martin Luther King, Junior Boulevard when the accident happened.

He was last listed in serious condition with a head injury, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

According to police, a person or persons ripped a strand of barbed wire from a nearby fence and tied it to a tree on the opposite side of the trail.

Tiffney Lindley, a corporal with FPD said officers are now looking for who is responsible, calling it a case of criminal mischief.

Lindley said it was dark at the time of the incident, but wanted to warn other people to always be cautious for anything in their path.

"We want them to call us immediately so we can investigate that to see if it is something that's maliciously been done or if it's just something that was just a hazard that was created to harm anybody, but could," said Lindley, who mentioned that this is the first case of this type. "We also want people to follow their instincts out there. When they see something that looks strange or somebody that looks strange, or something just doesn't feel right, don't hesitate to call us."

Officers do patrol trails on bicycles, and have easy access to trail gates for squad car access in the event of an emergency.

Anyone will information about this incident has been asked to call the Fayetteville Police Department at (479) 587-3555.