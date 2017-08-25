Northwest Arkansas Community College’s Nursing Program Receives National Accreditation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- The Northwest Arkansas Community College Nursing Program has received national accreditation for its nursing education program.

The college made the announcement during a ceremony on the school grounds on Thursday (Aug. 24).

NWACC's nursing program has been state accredited, and was ranked the fourth best nursing program in Arkansas, according to a nursing website.

Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) bestowed the accreditation on NWACC.

The rankings were formulated by analyzing past and present pass rates on the National Council Licensure Examination-Registered Nurse and other methodology, according to NWACC.

Carla Boyd, director of nursing education, said that the accreditation will give current and future students something to tout.

"It just clarifies or verifies the fact that we have a quality program here," Boyd said. "A very good quality nursing program here."