Organizers Prepare For Walk To Defeat ALS In Northwest Arkansas

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- The Arkansas chapter of the ALS Association will hold a Walk To Defeat ALS on Saturday, Aug. 26 at Compton Gardens in Bentonville.

Registration is open, but people are able to sign up the day of the event.

Check in starts at 9:30 a.m., while the one mile walk doesn't actually start until 10:30 a.m.

The group said it hopes to raise $350,000 to help local people suffering from ALS, and their families who care for them.

According to the organization, the walk is "an opportunity to bring hope to people living with ALS, to raise money for a cure, and to come together for something you care about."