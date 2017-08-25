× President Trump To Visit Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Missouri (KFSM) — President Donald Trump will visit Springfield, Missouri next week.

Bloomberg is reporting that President Trump will kick off a campaign to overhaul U.S. tax policy.

The visit will be the first of many presidential stops around the country.

President Trump will speak on middle-class tax cuts, simplifying the tax code and making businesses more competitive in a way that encourages job creation, the Bloomberg report states.

Specific details of the visit have not yet been released.

To view the full Bloomberg report, click here.