Springdale Looks To Move Forward

SPRINGDALE (KFSM)-- After everything Springdale has gone through, you’d be hard pressed to find a closer knit team than the Bulldogs.

"Going through the tough times, I feel like it's better, in some senses it's better to have a brother right next to you," says senior Isaiah Nichols."

"I think we can win for the town win for each other, do our best to try and stay together as one, we're both Springdale," adds senior Kamond Robinson.

The bonds that this team shares makes them special to head coach Zak Clark.

"We've got a group that likes to be around each other, they enjoy practice, they enjoy being at the field house, and that makes it a lot of fun to coach."

This is also a team returning twelve starters, and Clark says that experience works in their favor.

"We're so much further along than we have been since I've been here, bottom line is the experience, it needs to show up on Friday night."

The Red Dogs went without a win in 2014, then hired Clark the next off season. He won two games the next year, then started last season 3-1 before the meat of the conference schedule kicked in. Nichols says the keys to sustaining success for this team will be found in the little things.

"A lot of small stuff. Everybody makes mistakes, and we're just trying to fix those mistakes. We're a lot further ahead than we were this time last year, and I can't wait to see how it produces in the season."

Springdale hosts Conway September first to start the season.