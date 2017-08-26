× Couple’s 3rd Attempt To Wed Is Canceled Again, Thanks To Harvey

ATLANTA (CNN) — They say the third time’s a charm, but that’s not true for Texas couple Jenny Swarers and Dustin Morgan. They have had to cancel their wedding three times — all thanks to flooding.

The couple met in high school and started dating about five years ago. After getting engaged, they spent a year planning their dream wedding, only to have their hopes dashed when the Sabine River flooded in April 2016.

“The venue had 6 feet of water in it,” Swarers said.

They decided to reschedule the event for the following April at the same venue, but construction to fix the flooding damage wasn’t complete and the venue wouldn’t be ready for their date.

So, Plan C was a Houston wedding this Saturday, with 150 people set to attend.

But Hurricane Harvey had different plans. Even though Houston isn’t directly in the storm’s path, the threat of flooding is imminent. Since Wednesday, they have seen their guest list plummet from 150 to 40, then to 15.

“After the preacher canceled, we thought maybe we’ll just Skype him in,” Swarers joked, “but we knew we had to cancel.”

“We figured Harvey won,” she said.

The couple, who live in Orange, Texas, near the Louisiana border, are now hunkering down with enough brisket and potato salad to feed 150 people.

Will the couple attempt wedding No. 4?

“The joke now is, we are getting far away from water and will go to Vegas where there is no threat of water,” Swarers lamented.