“First View” Of A Huge Telescope Donated To Northwest Arkansas

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A huge, 50,000 pound, antique telescope was unveiled Saturday (Aug. 26) by Space Science NWA in Bentonville.

First View of the 24” Brashear telescope — transported from Pennsylvania to Northwest Arkansas earlier this year — was donated to a Fayetteville nonprofit, Supporting STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) & Space, Inc., by Swarthmore College.

On their website, the nonprofit states it brought one of the largest refracting telescopes in the world to NWA.

The telescope is named after American astronomer Dr. John Alfred Brashear.

The 36-foot telescope was made by Brashear’s company in Pittsburgh in 1911.

