Hurricane Harvey Douses Texas As Coastal Residents Assess Damage

Harvey wielded the “highest potential to kill the most amount of people and cause the most amount of damage,” Brock Long, director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, had warned. He echoed forecasters who predicted Harvey would be devastating and leave areas “uninhabitable for weeks or months.”

Here’s where we stand:

Latest developments

— Structural and building problems were reported in Rockport, Aransas Pass, and Port Aransas, Texas, said Tom Beal, a meteorologist with National Weather Service office in Corpus Christi.

— A tide gauge in Port Lavaca, Texas, reported storm surge of 6.4 feet, the hurricane center said.

— Almost 10 inches of rain was reported by 5 a.m. ET Saturday, at a few locations in southeast Texas, the National Weather Service said.

— More than 300,000 customers on the Texas Gulf Coast had no power around 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas said, amid reports of downed power lines and trees.

Closely monitoring https://twitter.com/hashtag/HurricaneHarvey?src=hash”>#HurricaneHarvey</a> ; from Camp David. We are leaving nothing to chance. City, State and Federal Govs. working great together!

— Rockport’s mayor had advised residents who refused to evacuate to write their names and Social Security numbers on their forearms to “help out first responders should they find a body.”

Damage assessments underway

Firefighters who hunkered down in their station in Rockport as Harvey passed over the city of 9,000 residents were anxious early Saturday to survey the damage, though they knew it would be hours before they could safely venture outdoors.

“Right now, we haven’t been able to make any kind of assessment,” Steve Sims, chief of the Rockport Volunteer Fire Department, told CNN as dawn began to break.

“We’ll be getting out here before too much longer and trying to see what we’ve got left.”

The wind was “howling,” through the night,” his assistant chief, Roy Laird, said. “We had probably 140-mph winds earlier.”

For hours, Karl Hattman and his family listened to “what sounded like a freight train” roar outside their Rockport home. When the fury calmed, they headed out into the darkness to find many trees down, debris blocking their driveway and Hattman’s vehicle damaged by flying roof tiles.

“We are very concerned to see what (Harvey) has been done when it lights out in the morning,” Hattman said.

Joey Walker, 25, rode out the storm from a house on Galveston Island. The Galveston Island Beach Patrol employee posted video of near-white out conditions overlooking Stewart Beach.