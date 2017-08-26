× Man Killed In Rollover Crash In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–A man is dead after losing control of his Ford Explorer just after midnight Saturday (Aug. 26), according to police.

The rollover crash happened at the 3500 block of S. School Avenue, according to Sgt. Tim Shepard with Fayetteville PD.

Sgt. Shepard said the victim is in his early 20s, but his identity is not being released until his family is notified.

There were no passengers in his SUV. It’s unclear if alcohol was involved.

