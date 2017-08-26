× NY State Police: 3 Dead In Apparent Double Murder-Suicide In Pound Ridge

POUND RIDGE, N.Y. (CBS) Police in Westchester are trying to figure out why a man killed his wife and daughter, before taking his own life.

State and local police responded to a home on Fox Hill Road in Pound Ridge around 11:10 a.m. Friday (Aug. 25). When officers arrived, state police said they found three people dead.

A preliminary investigation indicated that 56-year-old Steven Dym took the life of his 50-year-old wife Loretta Dym, and their daughter Caroline Dym, 18, before taking his own life, police said.

Neighbors told CBS2 a cleaning lady found the gruesome scene and called police.

As CBS2’s Reena Roy reported, people who found out the news were showing up in tears to the quiet neighborhood.

“It’s like the quietest place in the world. It’s tragic. It’s sad,” Peter Lusk Jr. said.

“It’s very quiet, extremely quiet neighborhood. It’s just complete shock that something like this would happen around here,” neighbor Kerry Labritz added.

New York State, and Pound Ridge Police swarmed the mansion just after 11 a.m. searching for clues. It’s unclear who found the bodies and called 911, but neighbors said family members of the victims live on the same block.

“All of the scene is consistent with what you would find if an individual took the lives of others and that individual took that own person’s life,” Robert Gregory said.

Pound Ridge Police Chief Dave Ryan was first on the scene Friday (Aug. 25) morning. He said it’s the only murder in the 19 years he’s been with the department, and represents a heartbreaking loss for the entire community.

“They are heartbroken, and they’re probably heartbroken for a lot of reasons,” he said, “You have a young family, and two young children, and there’s a surviving child. Imagine the heartbreak for that young boy.”

Friends said the two parents and the teen had lived in the mansion for years.

“Quiet, nice family. Everybody pretty much in this area is quiet, keeps to themselves,” Labritz said.

Neighbors said the home had been put on the market.

“They had a for sale sign up and one of my friends was a realtor, so people were going over and looking at the house and stuff, and I think they were actually selling the house,” Labritz added.

A surviving son is a student at the University of Southern California, he was on a plane home on Friday (Aug. 25) night.