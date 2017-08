Ozark Natural Foods – Hey Good Cookin’ – Maque Choux

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week’s Hey Good Cookin’ is perfect if you are craving some Cajun style food!

Heather Artripe shows us a one pot meal called Maque Choux, let’s get cookin’!

Maque Choux

Ingredients

¼ lb. Andouille sausage, diced

Olive oil

1 onion, diced

1 bell pepper, diced

1 stalk celery, diced

½ T garlic granules

3 C corn kernels, fresh or frozen

2 tomatoes, diced

1 C okra, diced

¼ C chopped green onions

Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions

In a large skillet, sauté sausage in1 T olive oil over medium high heat for 2-3 minutes.

Remove to a paper towel lined plate

Add in your onion, bell pepper, and celery in 2 T olive oil, over medium heat and sauté for 4-5 minutes.

Season with garlic granules, salt, and pepper.

Add corn, tomato, and okra, cook, stirring often for 5-10 minutes.

Add your sausage back in, as well as your green onions.

Season with a bit more salt and pepper, cook for 5 minutes.

Segment Sponsored By: Ozark Natural Foods